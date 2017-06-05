Kleist dominates in relief as Oregon tops Baylor 7-4 in WCWS

Oregon’s Sammie Puentes (5) celebrates a score in front of Baylor’s Gia Rodoni (7) in the second inning during the Women’s College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Walljasper struggled for a second straight game surrendering three runs on six hits in 2.2 innings and was pulled after being struck in the hand by a comeback, leaving the bases loaded for Carley Hoover, who would escape the jam. Hoover was improved from her Friday outing, but still allowed three hits and a run in her relief appearance. It’s the first time for us not to win a game in the World Series, so that’s hard to deal with, but we’re here and a lot of people aren’t.

Gourley was fine with it.

The Sooners bring a great deal of momentum into the matchup, playing behind junior Paige Parker, the first pitcher in NCAA history to win her first 8 WCWS starts.

“I was really excited”. But we dug ourselves in a hole once again, and you just can’t do that this time of year and expect to keep coming out of it.

“I just kept believing that a ball was about to leave the park and we were going to have a walk-off, but it didn’t happen”, Moore said.

Alexis Mack, who scored on Svekis’ homer, was 3-for-4 with two runs.

Gourley’s performance allowed coach Tim Walton to rest ace Kelly Barnhill for an extra day.

But the Tigers were ready to answer right back in the top of the second as Shemiah Sanchez blasted one on a curve down the left field line that flew past the foul pole and landed past the ESPN camera stand next to the line to cut the game to 2-1. LSU’s Allie Walljasper (25) pitches against OR during a Women’s College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 3, 2017. After losing two of three games to the Bruins in the regular season, the Huskies won when it mattered most on the first elimination day at the WCWS.

The Gators will face Oklahoma in the best-of-three championship series starting today.

After an hour, 13-minute rain delay, OR scored two more against Rodoni as Alexis Mack and Nikki Udria singled and scored on Camuso’s two-run double to left field in the third inning. The teams have combined to win the past four national titles, but are meeting for the first time in championship.

Danica Mercado’s two-run homer in the top of the fifth put the Ducks (54-8) up 2-0.

OR advanced to the national semifinals, where the Ducks, who lost their opening game Thursday and beat Baylor 7-4 earlier Saturday to stay alive in the tournament, will go against Florida at noon Sunday. Nicole Pendley doubled in Knighton to make it 4-2.