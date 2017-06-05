Kohli in awe of Yuvraj’s performance against Pakistan

Batting first, India notched up a competitive 319 for three after two rain interruptions reduced the match to 48 overs a side.

“We were in control for 40 overs but we lost the plot in the last eight overs”, the wicket-keeper added after what was the opening Group B match for both the Asian giants in a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day global teams.

Mohammad Amir was the pick of Pakistan’s attack with none for 32 in 8.1 overs. The defending champions forged the crucial partnerships, played the ball to its merit and post-rain, when it was more hard to bat with the same concentration, the batsman applied themselves to the English conditions and displayed temperament.

So, when India were drawn to play Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, all eyes were going to be on India and how they were going to begin the defence of their CT title.

Sent into bat, India were 173 for one in 33.1 overs when the heavens opened up at the Edgbaston.

Cricket rivals India and Pakistan held a minute’s silence on Sunday for the victims of the London Bridge attacks amid enhanced security at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham. On resumption, both openers opened up and scored freely.

Skipper Ahmed started with the pace of Amir and left-arm spin of Wasim.

The experienced duo then played their strokes, especially Rohit, who exquisitely punched through the off-side. He brought up the half-century with a stunning six. The stylish batsman was playing in his first worldwide game since October previous year, having undergone a thigh surgery in November.

After the fall of openers, Kohli and Yuvraj took the innings forward.

While Yuvraj was hitting freely, Kohli slowly gained in momentum and hammered his 40th fifty off 58 balls and his first against Pakistan.

However, it seemed that Pakistan were making their way back to the game when veteran batsman Shoaib Malik came to the field and struck two boundaries and one six in quick intervals.

It was only after he had been dropped on 43 that Kohli stepped on the gas and clobbered three sixes.