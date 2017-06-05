Korea rejects latest UNSC resolution, vows to continue nuclear buildup

North Korea has denounced the latest round of sanctions placed on it by the UN Security Council as a “hostile act”, and will continue developing its nuclear arsenal at a rapid pace, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

But the North Korean government denounced these latest sanctions as “a crafty hostile act with the goal of putting a curb on the DPRK’s [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it”, Reuters quoted the foreign ministry spokesman as saying on Sunday, in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

These latest sanctions had the agreement of both the United States and China, the latter being North Korea’s only notable ally. DPRK is short for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.

Also referring to South Korea and the US’ policy to seek dialogue with North Korea along with pressure, the statement said “it does not make any sense to profess about dialogue with unjust preconditions attached and by applying maximum pressure”.

In remarks at the opening of U.S.

The Trump administration has been pressing China aggressively to rein in its reclusive neighbor, warning that all options are on the table if Pyongyang persists with its nuclear and missile development.

The North’s foreign ministry “condemns and outrightly rejects the sanctions racket put forth by the United States and the UN Security Council to prevent the strengthening of our nuclear deterrence”, a ministry spokesman said.

“It’s a complete miscalculation if the fabricators of the sanctions resolution think it could delay or block our successful nuclear buildup”, it also said.

Adding names to the United Nations blacklist mean a global travel ban and asset freeze, making the listings more symbolic given the isolated nature of official North Korean entities and the sophisticated network of front companies used by Pyongyang to evade current sanctions.

Mattis and Tillerson spoke alongside their Australian counterparts at the opening of a joint meeting expected to touch on a range of subjects including defeating the Islamic State, stabilizing Afghanistan and dealing with North Korea’s nuclear threats.

The US military said last Tuesday that it “successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile target” in a test conducted amid concerns over the North’s weapons program.