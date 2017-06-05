Korea’s current account surplus rises to $4 bln in April

South Korea’s foreign exchange reserves hit a record high in May due to a hike in the value of non-dollar currencies when converted into the US greenback, central bank data showed Monday.

The country’s current account surplus reached $4 billion in April, compared with a surplus of $3.76 billion tallied a year ago, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

The figure represents a surplus for 62 months in a row. China topped the list with $3.029 trillion, up $20.4 billion from last month, followed by Japan ($1.242 trillion), Switzerland ($750.2 billion), Saudi Arabia ($500.2 billion), Taiwan ($438.4 billion), Russian Federation ($401 billion), and Hong Kong ($400.1 billion).

The data showed Korea’s goods account remained healthy in April.

The dividend income account registered the largest monthly deficit of 5.33 billion dollars, accounting for most of the primary income deficit.

Choi Jeong-tae, a director in charge of balance of payment statistics at the central bank, said that while investors in the past only cared about profit, they are increasingly demanding dividends.

The sharp fall in April was attributable to an increase in dividend payment to foreigners.

The travel account deficit fell from 1.35 billion dollars in March to 1.24 billion dollars in April, but the balance was still in the red as the number of Chinese tourists to South Korea kept sliding. The accumulated deficit in the travel account from January to April 2016 was $2.51 billion, about half the deficit from the same period this year, which stands at $4.99 billion.