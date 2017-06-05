Korean DMZ Tensions Cause South Korean Soldiers To Open Fire On Balloon

In 2014, South Korean officials discovered what they described as several North Korean drones that had flown across the border.

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet Tuesday morning to discuss North Korea’s recent actions, including the Sunday missile test.

South Korea says it has fired warning shots at an object that flew across the demilitarised zone from North Korea.

After analysis of the objects, which were initially thought to be drones, the South’s Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday they were confirmed to have been around a dozen balloons carrying propaganda leaflets.

The military is analyzing the object’s flight path, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message. The statement provided no other details.

The South’s Yonhap news agency said around 90 rounds were fired from a machine-gun at the object.

In January 2016, South Korea said its military fired 20 machine gun warning shots after a North Korean drone briefly crossed the border.

North Korea’s recent missile tests are a legitimate act of self-defense by a “fully-fledged nuclear power” and are not against worldwide law, North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Chol told the UN Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday.

The North has been open about its plans to develop a missile capable of striking the United States and has ignored calls to halt its weapons program, maintaining that it is necessary to counter USA aggression.

The Security Council first imposed sanctions on Pyongyang in 2006 and ratcheted up the measures in response to five nuclear tests and two long-range missile launches.

The South Korean leader has issued statements strongly condemning North Korea, but the provocations have not deterred him from seeking dialogue and a diplomatic solution.

U.S. officials and experts, however, questioned the extent of its progress.

As North Korea continues to develop its nuclear missiles program, pressure is mounting on Japan and South Korea to develop their own countermeasures.

Lee Min-bok, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said that cylindrical balloons made of plastic cost much less than round rubber ones.