Korean official suspended over United States missile defense report

The groups, invited by Cheong Wa Dae, have consisted of the heads of business lobby groups and the leaders of South Korean conglomerates. The Blue House found that the earlier version of the defense ministry report referred to “six launchers” and the “military base camp” where the launchers are stored, but this was later deleted after multiple reviews and edits. However, the presidential office has emphasized preparation for a summit with Trump first. Chances for making headway on that initiative are slim in light of Pyongyang’s continued missile tests and threatening behavior toward the U.S.

“No doubt we will analyze the situation and consider possible measures of response”, he said.

The joint statement was issued after a meeting in Singapore by Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo that lasted about 75 minutes.

“So far, nothing has suggested that they may have given such an order”, he told a press briefing.

“There is no secret about how this has moved forward and there was television coverage on the delivery of the THAAD missile system”.

Chung Eui-yong, chief of the National Security Office, told reporters that the presidential office is still “reviewing” whether to take businessmen on Moon’s USA trip, citing a lack of time.

Yoon said, “President Moon was shocked at the Defense Ministry’s deliberate omission of this critical information ahead of US-S”.

“A follow-up investigation will verify who made such a decision and why”, he said.

The peevish outburst came after Moon pledged to have the National Assembly re-examine the process of the THAAD deployment, which was rushed through by the previous administration.

The defense chiefs of Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to work closely together to deal with North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, according to the Japanese broadcaster NHK. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., had said if South Korea does not want to continue with THAAD deployment the defense budget could be assigned elsewhere.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered an additional probe into an unreported deployment of four more mobile launchers of the USA missile shield in the country.

As for some Koreans’ argument that the THAAD system is aimed at “primarily” protecting US forces stationed in South Korea, Durbin expressed displeasure. “We expect a discussion at the National Assembly that will add to democratic and procedural legitimacy”. Mattis also responded to questioning on THAAD by saying he did not “choose to send THAAD to South Korea to protect the South Korean people from an imaginary problem”.