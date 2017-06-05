(KSS) Downgraded to Buy at Vetr Inc

(NYSE:KSS) by 79.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,130,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock.

Citigroup Inc reissued their buy rating on shares of Kohl’s Co. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. during the first quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s Co.by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,727,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,005,000 after buying an additional 3,277,850 shares during the last quarter. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 1.12M shares with $55.35 million value, down from 1.26M last quarter. GLG LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. The stock, after opening at $38.45, hit $39.43 through the close by scoring 2.6%. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kohl’s Co.by 1.3% in the third quarter. (KSS) traded down 1.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion.

Kohl’s Co. also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Shares are trading 1.71% above their 50-day moving average, and -9.72% below their 200-day moving average. Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Kohl’s Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. This represents an increase of 208% compared to the average daily volume of 3,123 put options.

Kohl’s Co. had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.59%. (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter past year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. “(KSS) Offers Prelim. Update from Annual Shareholders Meeting” published on May 10, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2017” on June 02, 2017. Kohl’s Co.’s dividend payout ratio is now 61.16%. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, August 16 report. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and worldwide trademark and copyright law. KSS was included in 50 notes of analysts from August 6, 2015. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Kohl’s Co.in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s Co. and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares have moved 0.28% on the week. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company.

To view the price target ranked by analysts, KSS attains high-level price target of 48 while lower level target was 32, it can be use an indication to know how much worth stock has stored in it.