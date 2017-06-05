Labour launches New Deal to Fix the Housing Crisis

Mr Corbyn’s party says Britain is facing a “housing crisis” and for too many people the pressures they face are getting worse.

“Labour will usher in a new era in council housebuilding to build more council homes than at any time for over 30 years so that the broken market is fixed to provide homes for the many, not investment opportunities for a wealthy few“.

Based on ONS projected household growth and the current rate of housebuilding, England is predicted to face a housing shortfall beginning in 2025 with an initial deficit of 877 homes, with the situation set to worsen in the following years.

This deficit is expected to widening to 452,598 homes or 1.6% by 2039. Conservative pledge equates to just 9,000 more homes a year above current rate of building in England until 2020 and pledges will see London housing shortfall rise from 3.8% this year to 7.3% by the end of the next Parliament.

London now has a shortfall of 3.8 per cent, and this is predicted to reach 7.3 per cent, or 288,623 homes, by 2022 – even with the Labour and Tory manifesto pledges factored in.

The research revealed the Conservative manifesto commitment to build a million homes between April 2015 and the end of 2020 is the equivalent of 175,000 a year, lifting the current 10-year average rate of growth by only 9,000 a year.

But, figures from property platform Property Partner show that the plans will not plug the housing deficit in London.

And, by 2029, the capital’s housing shortage will sky-rocket to 731,724.

“Labour offers a New Deal on housing between the people of this country and a new government”.

Labour said it will build over a million new homes, including at least 100,000 council and housing association homes a year for genuinely affordable rent or sale if it is elected.

A Labour Government would also re-focus the Conservatives’ much-criticised Help to Buy scheme – which tops up people’s savings by 25 per cent – so it would only be for first homes.

Labour estimates that in areas where there is a sizeable disparity between earnings and house prices first-time buyers could get the equivalent of 40% off the normal cost of the home.

“This will transform the housing market and put the needs of younger house buyers and local workers first”.

The “vast majority” would be at social rent levels, which is roughly half the cost of so-called “affordable rent”, the level to be used by the Conservatives.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “High prices, excessive rents and the chronic lack of affordable housing are ruining the lives of young people, families and aspiring homeowners”.

Furthermore – as The Independent reported on Saturday – the Tory housing minister has admitted the homes for rent would be at “affordable rent” levels, which means 80 per cent of local market rates.

People who can not afford a deposit will be helped by a new “rent to own” scheme where rent payments give tenants an increasing stake in the property, until they own it outright after 30 years.

The Tories acknowledged that “we have not built enough homes in this country for generations” and housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

