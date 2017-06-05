“We know there is no chief executive or shareholder value without the worker”, says one woman, as the scene cuts to a man declaring, “We know that wealth, privilege and power are carved up in obscene fashion”. Berenberg analyst Kallum Pickering says the chance of a “hung” parliament, with no party commanding a majority, has now risen to 25%.

However, he’s not a huge fan of Mr Corbyn, adding: “Something sad has happened to the Labour party”.

Take a look at the average of polls collated by groups like Britain Elects and you’ll see a clear surge in support for Labour.

Previous snap elections have not always gone well for the prime ministers that called them, possibly because voters resent being asked to make a choice that has been forced upon them when there was no obvious reason the choice had to be made at that moment.

Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 305 seats in Britain’s parliament in an election on Thursday, 21 seats short of a 326-seat majority, according to a projection by polling company YouGov on Monday.

Labour party insiders are dismissive of Conservative claims that the race is about to turn in their favor.

So, could the polls be seriously wrong?

Captioned “On June 9 this man could be prime minister”, it shows a series of clips from Corbyn’s past in which he advocated cutting the military, eliminating nuclear weapons and abolishing North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, called Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends”, and was reluctant to condemn the Irish Republican Army. And a year ago 64% of voters aged 18-24 went to polls to vote in the referendum on whether to leave the European Union. She’s enjoyed something of a honeymoon period with the voters. This is fitting as the Tory election campaign, with May’s refusal to debate Corbyn and her empty mantras, has been so negative you’d be forgiven for thinking Jose Mourinho was managing it.

But things weren’t so simple.

“Strong and stable”? The No. 2 pop song in the country, with two million YouTube views as of yesterday, is Liar Liar, an anti-May tune that has caught on precisely because her attempt to make the Conservative Party seem less conservative doesn’t convince everyone.

“She’s very clever, I think she’s brilliant”. The impression gaining ground that May really struggles to answers questions without platitudes.

The Conservative campaign insiders privately admit that the inclusion of a controversial policy on how to pay for elderly care – swiftly dubbed a “dementia tax” by opponents – in the party’s manifesto, followed by a rapid u-turn, pushed people who were considering voting Tory back into the Labour fold.

The Labour manifesto is a honest attempt to improve the lives of the majority of Britons which is why, according to YouGov, 44% think Labour has the best policies for their families compared to only 38% for the Conservatives. Some news outlets argued that the controversy had cost May 5 percentage points off her lead.

The proposal gave Tim Farron, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, a cutting quip for the television debate.

There is a catch, however.

Age loomed large in the polling industry’s failure at the 2015 election, with Anthony Wells of YouGov and UK Polling Report observing that the single biggest issue was that pollsters surveyed “too many younger people who were too engaged and too interested in politics”. Turnout is crucial for Labour, but the party has all the momentum. “I wish they’d get their act together”. Anthony Wells, director of the political and social research team works in YouGov’s London office, conceded this in a blog post published Thursday.

Although previous polls conducted in the early stages of campaigning indicated that May was on course for a landslide with a majority of up to 150 seats, the new polls depicted rather a bleak prospect for the Conservatives.

Yet, other polls have shown Conservatives with a comfortable lead while one Professor Jacobson saw have the Conservatives blowing everyone else out of the water. It would actually mean the Tory vote is eight points higher than the 36.9% achieved by David Cameron in 2015 (Labour’s vote is ten points up on 2015).