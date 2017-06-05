Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wants to build a better Brexit for everyone

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble on a snap election was under question yesterday after the latest opinion polls showed her Conservative Party’s lead was dwindling further just a week before voting begins.

Mrs May was also confronted by two voters who had been called to work capability assessments over mental health conditions, one of whom said she had been waiting nearly two years for NHS counselling.

Her party’s lead over the opposition Labour Party was in a range of 1-12 percentage points, according to six polls published on Saturday. Suddenly we are back to where we were when May called the election two months ago: it feels like a single issue vote.

Using different methods, the pollsters are divided about the extent of the Conservative lead, but they all show the gap with Labour shrinking, making the landslide Mrs May hoped for unlikely and, for at least one polling company, even raising the possibility of a hung Parliament.

May became prime minister without winning an election in July previous year following the resignation of David Cameron after Britons went against his advice and voted to leave the EU.

May, who won the top job in the political chaos following the shock June 23 Brexit vote, used a speech yesterday in northern England to pitch her vision of Brexit.

Alone among European leaders, Ms May had only a lukewarm response to USA president Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

“The mask has finally slipped”, John McDonnell, a lawmaker who would be finance minister if Labour wins the election, said in a statement. We have set it out in the manifesto.

The Labour leader said it was “staggering” that pensioners were not being told at what level the Prime Minister intends to cap social care costs or how many elderly people will face losing the winter fuel payment worth up to £300.

“I don’t believe she or the Conservatives are doing what is best for the United Kingdom”, he said, arguing that “it would be better to have a Labor government”.

In a hard moment, she was challenged by a woman who struggled to hold back tears as she described waiting for more than a year for counselling on the state-run National Health Service. “We already know your tax will go up if you vote Labour on Thursday”, he said.

He was also criticised on his record on defence.

Mr Corbyn, a long-standing advocate of nuclear disarmament, struggled and was accused of “dodging the question” by veteran host David Dimbleby as he refused to say what he would do if Britain was threatened with a nuclear strike.

When we went to the room to see if we could talk to him, an admin person didn’t want to let us in.

Why? Because I don’t think the British government should be representing just the 51.9% of Brits who voted in favour of leaving the EU.

Corbyn used a rally in Basildon, in southeastern England, to say that May and the Conservatives are putting Britain’s economy at risk by taking an unnecessarily hard line toward the European Union over Brexit terms, which may lead to a breakdown in talks.