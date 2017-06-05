Lack of wind delays America’s Cup Challenger semi-finals

Team New Zealand have selected Britain’s BAR as their semi-final opponents in Bermuda, believing that will provide the smoothest pathway to challenge for the America’s Cup.

New Zealand’s Peter Burling, at 26 the youngest helmsman in the competition, said they had chosen Land Rover BAR because they thought the conditions would be in their favour. The New Zealand crew fought back but were unable to get ahead of Jimmy Spithill’s team.

It was back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand, as the Kiwis were handed a match-racing lesson from Oracle Team USA in an error-strewn end to the qualifying series.

What New Zealand want is winds like they had last week.

The French skipper Franck Cammas said in a televised interview that he was not yet sure whether Groupama would be supporting them for another tilt at the America’s Cup.

We had to win that race and it was great to see the teams response..

Their opponents, Artemis Racing, head into the Challenger Playoffs in good form, with a final day qualifiers victory over Groupama Team France leaving them in fourth position on five points in the final standings.

Getting an America’s Cup boat on the water, let alone competing with Oracle Team USA and Artemis Racing which are both backed by billionaires, costs tens of millions of dollars.

In a crucial result, Cup holders Team USA lost their only race on Saturday (NZT), by 24sec to the Swedish syndicate, leaving them a point behind Team NZ at the top of the standings. Oracle struggled for speed in the early races and replaced tactician John Kostecki with British sailing star Ben Ainslie.

“Team Sweden have also beaten Team Japan twice in qualifying rounds and enter that match-up with an upper hand.In an apparent slip of the tongue, Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge didn’t seem to give BAR any chance of progressing to the challenger finals”.

The challenger series has allowed teams to work on their techniques, while adding an extra level of excitement to the event.

Oracle has a second race Saturday, against Land Rover BAR. The Kiwis reached match point at 8-1 and was way ahead in what would have been the deciding race, but it was abandoned after the time limit expired on a fluky day on San Francisco Bay.

“The boys sailed a great race”, Burling said.

“We know we are vulnerable in the very light winds but it is forecast to get more dramatic and anything can happen”.

It is going to be a close race, but to win the Americas Cup you have to beat all the teams,  said Ainslie, whose team finished third in the qualifiers.

Oracle has two races Saturday, the final day of the second round robin, and the Kiwis just one.