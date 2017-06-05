Lankan captain Suspended after defeats Vs South Africa

South Africa 299-6 (Hashim Amla 103, Faf du Plessis 75, J.P Duminy 38no; Dilhara Fernando 2-54) beat Sri Lanka 203 (Upal Tharanga 57, Kusal Perera 44no, Niroshan Dickwella 41; Imran Tahir 4-27, Chris Morris 2-32) by 96 runs.

Amla hit 103, his 25th one-day worldwide century, as South Africa posted 299 for six from their 50 overs at the Oval.

Amla was handling everything the Sri Lankan order could throw at him, and although Quinton de Kock fell for just 23, captain Faf du Plessis stepped in and steadied the ship in expert fashion.

I’ve spoken a lot about how key Imran Tahir is for South Africa, and I’d go as far to say that Imran is our greatest asset in ODI cricket.

Things got a bit slow as the two risky batsmen i.e. F du Plessis and AB de Villiers were back in the pavilion at quick intervals.

Hashim Amla took control of the innings with a patient 103 runs from 115 balls.

South Africa rounded off their recent series against England with a morale-boosting seven-wicket win at Lord’s on Monday, having ensured all the members of their Champions Trophy squad featured at some stage.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, South Africa got off to a circumspect start.

As well as his four-for, Tahir accelerated Sri Lanka’s demise on Saturday with a superb direct hit from mid-on to run out Suranga Lakmal at the striker’s end – all the more impressive considering he is not known for his fielding aptitude.

Nonetheless, it was a significant innings as he become the fastest man in ODI history to reach 25 hundreds.

Earlier this week, a Sri Lanka Cricket stated to various media: “Mathews had complained of stiffness and pain, prompting the team management to conduct radiographic investigations, which revealed a strain on the muscle”.

The dismissals were symptomatic of a dozy 10-over spell for South Africa between the 33 and 43-over mark where they lost four wickets for 51 runs just when they should have been upping the scoring rate and looking for a score of well over 300.

AB De Villiers will be thrilled with the overall performance, and from my point of view it was pleasing to see a selection which was based around aggressive, wicket taking bowlers. It was important for the first 10-15 overs not to lose too many wickets.

With these two quick wickets, South Africa were five down for 232 in 42.3 overs and still needed a strong finish.

He would have made an impact if he had played as a batsman but a failed fitness test before the match ruled out that possibility denting Sri Lanka’s hopes.

The Sri Lankans made a stunning start to their chase, and were going at 8 runs per over when AB de Villiers made a one-handed catch to dismiss Kusal Mendis at 94-2.

Sri Lanka face India next time out needing a win to stand any chance of emerging from the group.