Lankan passenger’s bomb threat disrupts Malaysia airlines flight

MH128 was safely returned to Melbourne Airport where the passenger was arrested, Fairfax reported.

The Kuala Lumpur bound flight had hardly taken off when the “operating Captain was alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit”.

Melbourne Airport officials said all flights to and from the airport had been impacted.

The man was alleged to have been brandishing an unidentified black object that he said was a bomb.

“He was agitated, is the best description -100%, he was agitated”.

As the man walked toward the cockpit, demanding to see the pilot, the flight attendant he clutched screamed for help, witnesses said.

But passengers were already mobilizing.

“I don’t think any of us have a true understanding of the trauma, just how frightening this experience would have been”, Andrews said.

“Two or three fearless, young Aussies have taken him on and got him to the ground”, he added. He was tackled by passengers who overpowered him and tied him up with belts.

Some of the passengers criticized police handling of the incident, saying they were inside the plane on tarmac for more than 80 minutes, unsure if there was a bomb on their plane.

Mr Langdon said the incident was not terror-related and the man was known to police due to his history of mental illness. He was studying to be a chef.

Police said the man was carrying a bluetooth speaker or something similar.

Ultimately, authorities determined there was no bomb.

Former AFL player Andrew Leoncelli was one of several passengers who tackled the man, speaking to ABC radio he said they sat there for an “extremely long time”. The report said that the police were poorly briefed and thought for almost an hour that the man may have been carrying an explosive device, when it was reported later to be a power bank.

One said he had glassy eyes.

He faces charges of making threats and false claims, and of endangering an aircraft’s safety – offences that carry a 10-year sentence. He will appear in court next on August 24.

Victoria Police boarded the plane after it landed back at Melbourne and successfully subdued and arrested the man without incident.

Australian police have defended their actions after a passenger tried to force his way into the cockpit on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur Thursday.

MAS said an investigation led by Australian authorities is now underway and it expressed its appreciation to everyone involved during the emergency situation.