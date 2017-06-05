Latest Stocks: Energen Co. (EGN) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

EGN’s SI was 3.90 million shares in June as released by FINRA. Wexford LP has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). The SI to Energen Corporation’s float is 4.04%. The stock had a trading volume of 50,429 shares. Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has risen 35.21% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending.

The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) is a huge mover today! About 75,515 shares traded. It was reported on Jun, 5 by Barchart.com. Therefore 56% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 24 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Energen from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 9 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global on Tuesday, May 10 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 15 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $43 target. On Friday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a report on Friday, May 5th. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 276,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter.

The number of shares now held by investors is 97.19 Million. Regal Investment Ltd Co holds 1.19% or 63,609 shares in its portfolio. Corbyn Md reported 4,403 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Com reported 7,554 shares. It also upped Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) stake by 880 shares and now owns 11,472 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 19,896 shares. Altria Group Inc now has $144.57B valuation. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a specialty pharmaceutical company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.09, from 1.09 in 2016Q3. The other 21, though not evenly; between analysts who think you should buy Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) versus those who think you should sell it. 135 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. Bbt Capital Management Lc reported 17,999 shares. The stock witnessed 8.92% gains, 7.45% gains and -8.7% declines for the 1-month, 3-month and 6-month period, respectively. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 1.70 million shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.28% in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,013 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 14,506 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 342,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.03% or 76,701 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Energen worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Therefore 70% are positive. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/05/energens-egn-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated-updated.html. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, December 3. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

12/16/2016 – Drexel Hamilton began new coverage on Energen Corporation giving the company a ” rating.

If you look at the company’s income statement over the past years, you will see that the company is constantly posting gross profit: In 2014, EGN earned gross profit of 0, in 2015 0 gross profit, while in 2016 Energen Corp. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Thursday, September 15. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) rating on Thursday, April 13. They now have a Dollars 80 price target on the stock. On Tuesday, December 15 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Neutral”. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 26 report.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns $531.88 million in Energen Corporation, which represents roughly 9.43% of the company’s market cap and approximately 10.07% of the institutional ownership. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.91.

The company has been one of the biggest innovators in “Independent Oil & Gas” employing approximately 390 full time employees. It has a 79.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s activities are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico. Also, VP Charles W. Porter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $339,300 was sold by Richardson John S. MCMANUS J T had sold 16,662 shares worth $951,400 on Wednesday, February 15.