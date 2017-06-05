Latest Stocks: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

The company has market cap of $83.38 million. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 on June 2, reaching $47.19. 5,887,184 shares of the stock traded hands. AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) has 0.00% since June 2, 2016 and is. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. (MDLZ) by 35.39% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 993,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.80 billion market cap company. The Colorado-based Janus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ). It has underperformed by 11.01% the S&P500.

Among 18 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold.

Ratings analysis reveals 72% of Mondelez International Inc’s analysts are positive. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $77,411,341.10. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company.in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The rating was initiated by Berenberg on Thursday, January 5 with “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 10 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 6 by Credit Agricole. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets.

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The mean target of $50.00 should be compared with the price when the stock was languishing around $40.50 a share. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 7 by Needham. The stock of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 6. PELTZ NELSON sold $77.42 million worth of stock or 1.73 million shares. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. Fiduciary has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2016Q3.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. 32 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. Lpl Limited holds 0.03% or 85,826 shares. Blackrock Inv Management Ltd Com reported 4.53M shares. Ledyard Bancshares owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11,957 shares. Peoples Corp owns 20,990 shares. 176,500 were reported by Andra Ap. Conning has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ). After posting $0.53 EPS for the previous quarter, Mondelez International Inc’s analysts now forecast -9.43 % negative EPS growth. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 1.44% or 43,421 shares.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Llc stated it has 7,369 shares. Telos Capital Inc accumulated 5,384 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) now has $71.59 billion valuation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/04/mercer-capital-advisers-inc-continues-to-hold-position-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-updated.html. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp. It also reduced its holding in Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) by 858,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,075 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. Nasdaq.com’s article titled: “Mondelez International to Present at the Bernstein Thirty-Third Annual …” and published on May 30, 2017 is yet another important article.

Since March 3, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $179,527 activity. Brusadelli Maurizio had sold 4,940 shares worth $206,690. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. It dived, as 60 investors sold PFE shares while 672 reduced holdings. (NYSE:PFE) for 222,348 shares. The stock is expected to report revenue as high as $6.33B and as low as $6.06B per share. Addenda accumulated 117,884 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 5,912 shares or 0.01% of their USA portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver reported 8,430 shares. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, First Merchants Corp has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG). The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 1.34% or 999,775 shares in its portfolio.