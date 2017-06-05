Lead of UK PM May’s Conservatives slips to 11 points – ICM poll

The UK Labour party leader has received an important boost from the Vermont senator and leading American progressive Bernie Sanders, who faced off against Hillary Clinton in the Democratic party primaries past year.

A YouGov opinion poll on Wednesday also showed the Conservatives’ lead had narrowed to a fresh low of 3 points.

The other fear among some people in Labour is that while their support has risen in recent weeks, they may be merely piling up votes in safe Labour seats and safe Tory seats, while continuing to do badly in the sort of marginal seats that will decide the election.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for the experience you had”, Mrs May said.

It is still probable that Mrs May will secure a majority on June 8th.

The Labour leader used a speech at York Science Park innovation centre to outline his industrial strategy, which will help create a million “good” jobs to “unleash the untapped potential of every part of the country” if his party wins the General Election.

Handing out leaflets outside a shopping arcade, she said the key issues locally were about jobs and public services.

His election agent Nathan Gray, 28, and aide Marion Little, 62 were also charged. “The only way they can be sure their taxes won’t rise is to vote Conservative”.

Ms Long-Bailey, seen as a rising star in the party, said Labour’s first industrial mission will be to ensure that 60% of United Kingdom energy comes from low carbon or renewable sources by 2020.

Faced with narrowing polls that put at risk her goal of securing a bigger majority to ensure a smooth Brexit process, Mrs May said she didn’t regret her decision to go to the polls.

The Labour leader replied: “We will protect the people of this country from any threat that they face anywhere in the world”.

May became prime minister without winning an election in July a year ago following the resignation of David Cameron after Britons went against his advice and voted to leave the EU.

Several questions were asked about the PM’s social care reforms, which forced her into a rare u-turn on a manifesto pledge before polling day.

May defended her failure to set out additional details, even though the policy is blamed for reducing the Conservatives’ lead in the polls in the past fortnight.

She added that the Labour Party’s manifesto plans would “cost ordinary working people”.

One audience member asked if he would ‘allow North Korea or some idiot in Iran to bomb us and then say “we’d better start talking”‘.

If the latest polls are wrong – and they have previously underestimated Conservative support – and May wins a sizeable victory, she will axe current finance minister Philip Hammond and replace him with Interior Minister Amber Rudd, the Daily Telegraph reported. The prime minister is anxious enough to have allowed Defense Secretary Michael Fallon to give an interview ruling out tax rises for higher earners, a promise that was left out of the election manifesto.

May praised her performance when she stood in for the prime minister at a televised election debate on Wednesday featuring all Britain’s main party leaders after May herself declined to attend.

However, Theresa May’s personal approval rating has become negative for the first time since she became prime minister in July 2016, a fresh ComRes poll showed on Saturday.