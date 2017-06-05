Lebanon Group Wants Wonder Woman Banned Over Gal Gadot’s Heritage

That’s different from the origin story depicted in the Wonder Woman film, in which Wonder Woman is the biological child of Hippolyta (played in the movie by Connie Nielsen, Boss) and the god Zeus.

Despite controversy in Lebanon, the hotly anticipated new Wonder Woman film – the iconic character’s first feature film – will open as scheduled in United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait on Thursday, and at the end of the month in Oman and Bahrain. The Independent reports today Lebanon’s ministry of economy wants to ban the film because of its Israeli leading lady, Gal Gadot. Posters of the movie and digital billboards have sprouted up around the Lebanese capital.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson declined to comment to EW.

Wonder Woman’s big-screen debut is off to a great start, if the critical consensus of early reviews are any indication.

“What was unique about World War I, it was the first time that war was fought from a distance”, Roven said.

She said: “Being an actress is tough”.

” “Superman I” had been a favorite movie of mine, even when I was at Cooper Union, which is a very fine-arts school”. She appeared in sequels of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, none of which were banned in Lebanon.

There are some from Lebanon who oppose the potential boycott, such as Lebanese blogger Elie Fares, who stated that the movie would have already had to be approved by the Lebanese government to be shown in the country.

Of course, several other DC superhero legends have had their turn at movie greatness either in lead or supporting roles since then – most notably Batman – but it was Superman in the guise of Christopher Reeve that kicked it all off in 1978.

According to Wonder Woman’s director, Patty Jenkins, an increase in female directors behind the scenes is easier than Hollywood thinks – they just need to deliberately search for those storytellers.

Thirty two-year-old Gadot completed two years of compulsory service in the IDF, and in 2014, as the height of the Israeli incursion in Gaza, tweeted a message sending “love and prayers” to Israeli soldiers “risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas“.

Metro US note that “it’s a little long”, while Variety expand on the issue in a little more detail, saying: “Approaching 2½ hours in length, Wonder Woman does fall victim to a fair bit of blockbuster bloat”.

