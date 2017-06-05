Lebanon seeking to ban Wonder Woman over Israeli star Gal Gadot

With just a few days left until Warner Bros. releases their highly-anticipated Wonder Woman movie across the world, fans are more excited than ever, with the buzz growing even more after the first wave of positive Wonder Woman reviews have started pouring in.

Wonder Woman has been well-reviewed by critics and eagerly anticipated by moviegoers, but it appears to be in for a cold greeting in Lebanon.

“Playing a film #WonderWoman in which she is featured (as the main actress) is against the Lebanese law”. A security official said a formal request for a ban has not yet been received.

The AP also states that a group called the Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon has pushed for the ban, pointing out on its Facebook page that Gadot, 32, was once a member of the Israeli Army and has expressed concern about the “horrific acts conducted by Hamas” on her own Facebook page.

Lebanon is seeking to ban the new Wonder Woman movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli-a reflection of how the decades-old animosity between the two neighbors is also infused in the cultural scene. This year, the Egyptian movie Mawlana and the Lebanese movie Beach House were both banned in Lebanon. Many have taken to social media to lambast Alamo Drafthouse’s decision to hold the screenings, with one proposing an men-only screening of Star Wars as a response.

There are some from Lebanon who oppose the potential boycott, such as Lebanese blogger Elie Fares, who stated that the movie would have already had to be approved by the Lebanese government to be shown in the country.