LeBron James gets fed up with reporter after NBA Finals loss

It was Durant’s fifth, final and most emphatic block of the game, serving as the punctuation point of the Warriors’ 132-113 win, sending them to Cleveland up 2-0 and two straight wins from a historic 16-0 postseason rumble.

LeBron James took questions from media members in a locker room scrum following Sunday’s NBA Finals Game 2 defeat to the Warriors, electing to skip the podium.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit. “If you make a mistake – we had a turnover, it came from me, then we had a miscue and the floods opened again”.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half”. And when you got great teammates like I do, who allow me to play with my emotions and allow me to be emotional when I’m talking to them, to use my emotions to the better for us, it’s easy.

A 45.4% career shooter, 41.9% from three-point range, Thompson shot below his overall average eight times in the Warriors’ first 13 playoff games. The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead and lost the Finals to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I’m not it’s for us to debate”, Curry said.

“I’m more of a present guy so we just got to figure out how we can be better in Game 3”.

LeBron James scored 29 points, had 14 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play. He said he meant to coach the team for the remainder of the best-of-seven series. “But it’s definitely great to see him over there and have him talking in the timeouts and out there leading us”.

“It was a big moment, big momentum swing”, Curry said. “We can do better job of getting him going early”.

James hit 8 of 12 shots and had 18 points in the first half as the Cavaliers, down 50-38 at one point, hung within 67-64 at the break. The contrast between the way these teams have scored in these two games has been just as striking as the 22-point and 19-point differentials.

LeBron: You think so, right.

And it was James who led last year’s Cavs’ comeback, willing his team to find the strength and toughness to prevail in a seven-game slugfest.

“I’m just seeing a lot of bodies”, Irving said.

“They play well at home. When we’re going off and coming off into isolation, they’re bringing a few extra bodies to crowd the lane”.

But he didn’t get it off. Durant rose with those tarantula arms and ate Love’s hook shot, palming the ball and starting a fastbreak the other way.

Midseason acquisitions Kyle Korver and Deron Williams have failed to make their anticipated impact, with Williams being held scoreless through two games while Korver followed up a zero-point opener with eight points but has been a liability defensively.