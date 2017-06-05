LeBron James Says He Doesn’t Pay Attention to Media Criticism, Narratives

Coming into this long-awaited NBA Finals there’s been a lot of talk surrounding Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar LeBron James and whether or not he’s truly the greatest basketball player of all time.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you”, James explained, racism continues to thrive here. “We just have to get better”.

“What happened in the past in my mind doesn’t really count now unless we go out and finish the deal”, Thompson said.

National Basketball Association players in particular have spoken out on racial issues, from the photo the Heat took all wearing hoodies to honor Trayvon Martin to the teams that warmed up in I Can’t Breathe shirts following the killing of Eric Garner to the Banana Boat Bros, LeBron, Melo, Wade and CP3, opening the ESPYs with a speech addressing racism. Scott said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports: “I thought LeBron had a very poignant response to an ugly situation”. Savannah frequently shares pictures of the family on social media, giving a more intimate glimpse into their family life.

He added: “We’ve got a long way to go for us as a society and us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America.” – BBC Sport. Where can he turn when even his irrefutable elevation of his teammates can only keep things close for a half or so?

A gate at the Los Angeles home of National Basketball Association star LeBron James was vandalized with a racial slur, according to Los Angeles police.

“LeBron James, to his huge credit, is taking on the politics and is not afraid to express himself on these issues … we have to confront these type of issues as uncomfortable as they might be”, Professor Lamb said.

This year, the Cavs look to take the series lead, while the Warriors are looking for revenge after the Cavs ruined their season last year. “Obviously, you see I’m not my normal energetic self”, he said. “That is the reality”.

Hate crimes like this are on the rise, up six percent in 25 of the largest cities in 2016, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.

Atlanta was not among the nine, but the incidents were said to have been fueled by the intense presidential campaign and a greater willingness of victims to report incidents.

The 32-year-old mentioned that he was reminded of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was brutally murdered in MS in 1955.

They are big names with huge reputations in the American civil rights movement.

“I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually”. I can go on.

Referring to an infamous hate crime, James spoke about the decision by Emmett Till’s mother to hold an open-casket funeral so there would be witnesses to the racist brutality her son suffered. In reality, they are one of the best defensive teams in the league, which is one reason they are 13-0 in the playoffs after winning 67 games in the regular season.

Editor’s note: Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Political Values and Ethics and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history.