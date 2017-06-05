LeBron James skips podium after Game 2 loss

James was playing for the Heat while Durant was still in Oklahoma City. Then the Golden State Warriors caught fire as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry went off. “Golden State wants a finesse game”. He was too good for his own good.

Smiling, cracking jokes and looking more comfortable than he has in recent weeks, Kerr declared himself ready to be back on the bench for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Cleveland then missed nine of its next 10 shots, and by the time Love converted an interior hoop with 54 seconds remaining in the period, the Warriors had built a 99-84 advantage.

This marks the second straight year Golden State won the first two games of the Finals.

The Warriors lost that series because Bogut – their best rim protector – got hurt in Game 5.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says he wasn’t even aware of the team’s uniform scheme for Game 2, though noted, “they love those jerseys”.

The three-time champion put up 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds as he tied Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history.

After he scored just eight points in a Game 4 loss to the Dallas Mavericks that year, for example, James offered a public thank you to columnists who criticized him. It’s not even close.

Curry seized command in the third quarter with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Warriors stretched a 67-64 half-time lead to 102-88 entering the fourth quarter, a margin no finals team had squandered so late to lose since 1992. Well, he broke out of in Game 2.

Never forget. As great as the Warriors have looked, and as outmatched as the Cavs appear to be, there’s always that familiar fallback: The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead. just last season. Throw in another “meh” game from Tristan Thompson – just four rebounds again – and the Cavaliers do not have enough defenders to stop an average team. These Cavaliers are probably a more complete team than the one that brought a championship to Cleveland previous year thanks to the additions of Kyle Korver and Deron Williams, while the Warriors – breaking news – added Kevin Durant. “But since that time, I’ve gotten a lot better”.

Whatever hole Klay Thompson crawled out of, it was quickly filled by Kyrie Irving.

As The Ringer’s Bill Simmons recently noted, the finals feature arguably two of the top four forwards in National Basketball Association history. The trend isn’t in Cleveland’s favor either. Durant averaged 30.6 points, six rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and one block.

The Cavaliers led 9-3 early, before the Warriors went on a 23-7 run to take what was a 26-16 lead. No one else has more than two.

Curry and Kevin Durant tag-teamed the Warriors within two victories of another championship.