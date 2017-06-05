LeBron James sounds down in the dumps

Along the way, the team of Steve Kerr set a new record in the National Basketball Association, winning two of the opening match of the Finals with at least a 19-point advantage.

After the game James said that despite losing by 19 points, his team played better that in the first meeting. Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7 ” The most important thing is the way he’s defending”, teammate Draymond Green said.

LeBron James did everything in his power to help Cleveland steal a game on the road.

Slowing a Warriors team that is 14-0 in the postseason clearly is a different story. “He’s one of the greatest to play this game”, James said.

That’s been quite evident through two games. Game 1 was the feel-out for us, and they definitely took advantage of all our miscues.

But when the Warriors take the floor in Cleveland on Wednesday, in as hostile a house as you can find, Curry will pull some goofball move in warm-ups.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals.

A year ago, Harrison Barnes averaged 9.3 points and shot 35 percent in the NBA Finals as the Warriors’ small forward.

“They play well at home”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

“What’s our record now without me, like 800-12?” quipped Kerr, who missed the first 43 games during last season’s record 73-win campaign.

His game face contrasts starkly with that of LeBron James, who looks like he’s just been charged with digging out trapped coal miners and their oxygen is running out.

But without Irving putting up the kind of numbers he did past year, the Cavs might not have a chance at turning this thing around. “But having him back on the bench means a lot“.

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers”, LeBron added. “And they still beat us pretty good, so we got to be much better, too”.

“That’s what everyone wants to see, some of the best players in the world go against each other”, Klay Thompson said.

Kerr believes that if Curry loses the joy, the Warriors lose the element that makes them much more than the sum of their parts.

One could go down the list of supporting Cavs who could have played better, but isolating them in that way divorces concept from reality. Whenever a Cav makes a unusual decision, they do so under duress.

The key one came late in the third quarter after Cleveland cut the deficit to four points.

Thompson converted an inbounds play into a hoop and Durant scored on a drive. “He’s been such a big piece of our success the last three years, obviously”, James said.

Golden State improved to 14-0 this postseason and is trying to become the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title. “I thought they hit us first”.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth. He followed his 21 rebounds in Game 1 by scoring 27 points in Game 2.

The Warriors, however, know from previous year that no matter how momentum swings, it’s not over until it’s over. “No, it’s not over. But it’s definitely great to see him over there and have him talking in the timeouts and out there leading us”. “That’s all the motivation we need”, Green said.