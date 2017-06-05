LeBron James struggles to find any positives after another big defeat

The Cavaliers, who had a pretty easy time of it in the East on their march to the Finals, have collectively been anything but their best these last two games.

Say what you want about the predictability of the National Basketball Association, or bemoan the void between these two sides and the rest of the league, yet sometimes we should just sit back and enjoy the show.

The Cavs began to turn things around last year after being outscored by 48 points in the first two losses in Oakland – seven more than this year.

Before the game started, as Kerr fist-bumped his players, the Cavaliers’ LeBron James stood nearby and leaned over to tap Kerr on the shoulder. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy posted a picture on social media of a $200,000 betting slip on the Warriors to win the series that he placed before Game 1 at the sportsbook at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

A 3-pointer by Kyrie Irving kept the Cavaliers within 108-97 with 8:41 to go before Thompson, who shot 3-for-16 in Game 1, ignited the game-breaking run with a 3-pointer. “Heading to Cleveland we’re gonna have to be a lot smarter”. “And we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2”. Golden State dropped the most points in a Finals game in 30 years, an impressive feat that not even the historically great Cavs offense could reach. He was just as unstoppable in the encore, scoring a game-high 33 points to go with 13 boards and six assists.

“We definitely have a sense of what they’re capable of, and we felt like a lot of times tonight we played better basketball”, Love said. But Irving struggled from the floor for most of the night – shooting just 8-of-23 on the night.

Guard Stephen Curry had a triple-double of his own but also committed eight turnovers.

To be fair, playing the Warriors is a slew of pick-your-poison decisions. “Much more physical today than we were in Game 1”. While they need more offensive production from some players, their defense is a bigger issue.

With the return of head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors continued right where they left off in Game 1.

Golden State had won a record 73 regular-season games previous year and led 2-0 only for Cleveland to make the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history and swipe the title.

James also had a huge game with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists as well as three steals for the Cavs.

James was spectacular for defending champion Cleveland with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving.

Despite the 19-point margin, the Warriors were made to work for the 14th straight win of their blemish-free postseason. The Cavaliers will try to get back in the series at home in Wednesday’s Game 3. Combined with the superb displays from James and Love, they went blow for blow with the Warriors for the better part of a half. “[I] don’t feel wrong for what I did at all”.

As the weeks progressed and the wins piled up, there was a growing assumption that we might not see Kerr again this postseason. “And when you don’t get to them, (the Warriors) make you pay. Some of them were from aggression”, James said.

Curry didn’t look like he was having any fun as the playoffs came to a close previous year, but the Warriors-led by their longtime floor general-are intent on not letting history repeat itself. “We know how hard it is to be the best team in the league”, Durant said.