LeBron James Ties Magic Johnson’s NBA Finals Triple-Double Record

Golden State has committed twice as many turnovers already in Game 2 of the NBA Finals than it did in the entirety of Game 1 – eight so far in this game, four in all of the series opener on Thursday.

Kerr has not coached from the bench since the second game of the first round of the playoffs due to pain associated with complications from back surgery. To do so though, they’ll have to consider the following.

Curry provided Kerr more than a glimpse of his greatness from up close after the coach had been watching games from the locker room while speaking to his players beforehand and at halftime. “You can’t take a peek somewhere and lose your man, so they make you pay”, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said. “They had 27 points on fast breaks”.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. Golden State’s 14 straight wins to start this postseason is the most consecutive playoff wins of all time.

James has been attacking early and often, with dunks, layups and a strong three-point play after taking what essentially was a tackle attempt from JaVale McGee on a drive and scoring anyway. Against another team, the Cavs would be able to get by like that.

That’s great strategy, and here’s why it’s not likely to make a difference: That’s what every team the Warriors played this season tried to do. Kyrie Irving needs to get going, although his shooting troubles in Game 1 were primarily due to Klay’s awesome defense. We have to get the matchups we like and take advantage.

“That’s part of our game. But it’s definitely great to see him over there and have him talking in the timeouts and out there leading us”. He moves so well and is so tall that defenders can’t get a good whack at him.

So what has to change in Game 2 for the Cavs to have a chance?

The issue is this: If the reigning National Basketball Association champions don’t show some toughness – especially at the rim – soon, they won’t be reigning National Basketball Association champions much longer.

We know what LeBron brings to the table. He’s scored a COMBINED three points in these Finals.

The Cavaliers’ big three scorers in James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving were outscored 97-75 by the Warriors’ big three in Curry, Durant and Thompson. But other than that, the Cavs got nothing else from their supporting cast.

WHAT SHARPS SAY: “Quality teams off a blowout loss normally bounce back in the next game, but that was not the case previous year”. The rest of the Cavs’ supporting cast was equally quiet. Hes grown and stepped up and been a better player off the ball, not turning his back on the ball. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have 28 for the Warriors, but Curry is also up to six turnovers. The Cavs must take away those embarrassing swoops to the hoop.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State.

Slow the pace down.

This one felt very similar to Game 1, in that the Cavaliers managed to keep it competitive for much of the game.

Like any other series, these Finals are about one team adjusting to another from game-to-game. We know how hard it is to be the best team in the league. Because what else was there to do when Durant was nearly single-handedly destroying the Cavs, and RiRi’s beloved King James?

The problem with having LeBron on Durant is two-fold. It’s always nice to draw first blood in a series.

We are clearly headed for an intense final, and there may be even more to come between these two teams.

The poor shooting doesn’t mean Thompson hasn’t been effective as evidenced by his plus-178 rating that trails only Curry, Green and James this postseason.