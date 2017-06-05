LeBron’s brilliance not enough in Game 2 loss to Warriors

“The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series“, said Kerr, who last coached in Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series against Portland on April 19.

Well, that’s sure comforting for the Cavs. Curry had a triple-double – no mean trick for a 6-foot-3 guard – with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Those concerns were assuaged in Game 1 on Thursday, when he delivered the type of heady performance that has made him a Sixth Man of the Year finalist. The simple fact is this: The Warriors have home-court advantage, so if the Cavaliers are to successfully defend their title they will have to win at least once in Oakland.

The Cavaliers outscored the Warriors, 30-27, in the second quarter, and it was “The Big Three” of small forward LeBron James, point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward Kevin Love that ignited the offense when the triples were not falling for Cleveland.

At his annual state-of-the-league address at the Finals, Silver spoke on a number of topics before Game 1 – including what’s perceived as a lack of parity.Why isn’t LeBron guarding Durant?

James huffed and puffed for the Cavaliers, but he was unable to prevent consecutive defeats in Oakland in front of Barcelona star Neymar, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cavaliers had 20 turnovers as compared to the Warrior’s 4 (which was tied for a playoff record).

By comparison, Durant and Curry scored a combined 66 points. They led Cleveland in second-chance points, too, 12-5.

But someone from Cleveland, maybe many someones, had better find a way to make life tougher for the Warriors going forward starting on Sunday. The Cavs did not.

Durant finished with 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, along with nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors though still had some warts in this one, struggling to protect the basketball, throwing it away 13 times in that first half alone. And the towering, relentless member of the triumvirate, Durant, came up with 33 points, 13 rebounds and some exceptional defensive moments. The lasting image was James’ chase-down block on Iguodala late in Cleveland’s Game 7 win. Jaws dropped, the Warriors led 115-97 and the Cavs headed to a timeout.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said.

“It’s not about me”, Durant said.

Curry added seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in the third quarter. An off-balance KD flicked the ball up while falling backward and being fouled by Love and got a lucky bounce for a three-point play 7:04 before halftime just after Love had hit a 3 on the other end.

“Obviously, he’s a great defender, so if you have opportunities, you know you have to do something pretty special to score”, Curry said.

The turnovers were an issue all night, with James committing eight of them.

“We’re going to have to help him out as far as knocking shots down from the perimeter”, Thompson said.

Meanwhile, Cleveland, after finishing second-to-last in the National Basketball Association in defense after the all-star break, made mistakes a junior-varsity team would defensively in Game 1, allowing multiple uncontested dunks for Durant and often looking hopelessly lost at that end of the floor.

Game 3 goes Wednesday night at the Q back in Cleveland. In addition, it drew 1,546,600 unique viewers, up 54 percent from previous year and there were a total of 79,860,000 minutes streamed, up 43 percent. James and Love each had six points in a 20-9 run that cut the lead to one before the Cavs settled for a 67-64 halftime deficit. “And it definitely is a must-win”.