LeBron’s home vandalised with racial slur

Racist vandals spray-painted the N-word onto the front gate of a Los Angeles home owned by LeBron James.

James was not at his west Los Angeles residence at the time of the vandalism, Eisenman said by phone. Due to the nature of the word, police are investigating it as a hate crime. She said titling the report as such is “very important due to the fact that it was a racial slur that was painted on his gate, and the Department takes hate crimes extremely seriously”.

Someone painted over the slur before officers arrived to investigate, Sandoval said.

We have to let this stuff go so when someone calls you one, turn and say, ‘Are you talking to me?

“If this can keep the communication going and shine the light and keep us progressing and not regressing, that’s the main thing”, James said. His mother, Mamie Till, insisted on a public, open-casket funeral to show the brutality of her son’s murder. “Hate in America, especially for African-Americans is living every day”, James said at an National Basketball Association media event for the finals.

He said regardless of the amount of money one has, or how famous one is, or how well you are admired, being black in the U.S.is tough.

LeBron James has learned a thing or two about concentration after seven consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

“Some people are ignorant or choose to hide behind their privilege and profess that racism isn’t an issue”, said Tometi. There has been an uptick of hate crimes since President Donald Trump was elected in November. “I don’t know what it is, it’s just what people do”.

Neither James or his family were present at the time. “It’s kind of killing me right now”.

His wife and mother would speak to the children about the incident after school, and he planned to connect via FaceTime.

Looking ahead to the game, he said: “At the end of the day, I’ll be focused tomorrow on our game plan and focused on these games”.

“If someone hates you because of the color of your skin, something you can not control, because of your race, it’s scary and it actually scares me for the world that my children are inheriting”, Hostin continued.

That’s powerful stuff. And again: we can only wonder how many basketball fans – especially younger fans – were inspired to Google Emmett Till after LeBron had finished his Wednesday press briefing.