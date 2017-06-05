LeBron’s triple-double not nearly enough for Cavaliers

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning he felt well enough to coach from the team bench for up two weeks should the finals stretch to the limit. Cavaliers’ coach Tyronn Lue said. And you got to expect them to play, obviously, better at home. And that would be to win just one game. He’s so positive and always helping his players.

The fact that the Cavs made the adjustment and still got throttled only underscores how frustrating it has to be to play a Warriors’ team operating at near peak capacity. Watching James relentlessly attack the rim Sunday was breathtaking. Over and over he invaded the paint, scoring bucket after bucket with a mix of force and grace. He’s incredibly gracious with his time and willing to answer tough questions after losses.He just wants to do it at his locker.Windhorst is referring to the instances where a player has to stand around and wait for either a preceding press conference to end or a teammate to join him, like how Kevin Durant waited for Stephen Curry after Game 1.

Kevin Durant hit a game-high 33 points, while Stephen Curry recorded his first play-off triple-double, with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

James tied Magic Johnson for most NBA Finals triple-doubles with eight, and this marked the first time in NBA history more than one player had a triple-double in the same Finals game.

“We have to defend our home court and we are in the same position that we were in a year ago”, Love said.

The Warriors outscored the Cavs by 11 points in the third, opening up a double-digit lead heading into the final period and won Game 2 handily, 132-113, to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series as the Finals shifts to Cleveland on Wednesday. There’s nothing usual about them, even by championship-round standards.

The game’s defining sequence came in the third quarter when Curry used a dazzling display of dribbling to dart past the much-bigger James and finish with a layup off the glass.

Thompson taking Kyrie Irving out of the game is equally as important as his shooting. He balled. Other than Kevin Love, who finished with 27 points, nobody else joined him.

The Warriors had a standout performance, but the loudest cheers at Oracle Arena went to Kerr. The Warriors owned the boards, 53-41, handed out 34 assists on 46 makes and were 22-of-24 from the stripe. As promised, they played faster and cleaner, getting their possessions up and turnovers down. The Cavs were in the same spot previous year, went down 3-1 then rallied for the title.

While KD has been sensational so far during the Finals, his performance is a little hard to appreciate, in large part because greatness looks so easy when you’re Kevin Durant and you have a handful of All-Star teammates.

“No matter if he’s making them or not, he’s still drawing a lot of attention because he can shoot well”, Durant said. The Cavs trail the series, 1-0, and in tonight’s game, they’re down by three at the half, 67-64.

“That’s why he prepared the staff the way he did in his absence, and he came back and we just wanted to keep the ball rolling”. “They will be way more physical”. They wore the black shirts while winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals past year, and will try the look again Sunday against Golden State. Throw in another “meh” game from Tristan Thompson – just four rebounds again – and the Cavaliers do not have enough defenders to stop an average team.

The Warriors have fared well in Kerr’s absence and are three wins from winning their second National Basketball Association title in three years.

“Running around with Steph and chasing Klay and chasing Steph and constantly having to be on alert, it takes a lot out of you offensively”, said Lue.