LeBron wants ‘much better’ from Cavs in Finals

As the series shifts to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 with the Cavaliers trailing 2-0, the question is if there is anything LeBron and Co. can do to slow down the perfectly oiled Warriors machine that came so close to winning the National Basketball Association championship a year ago, added Kevin Durant in the off-season and now seems almost unbeatable. Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Durant contributed 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks and is suddenly on the cusp of his first ring.

“We’re young. We’re hungry”. Curry listened and had a spectacular night to lead Golden State to a 2-0 NBA Finals advantage with Sunday’s 132-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. And to see him back on the bench was huge.

There were some exceptional performances from players on both teams tonight, with two opposing players achieving triple-doubles. So the flawless playoff mark wasn’t overly lauded.

“Well, it’s been a great run, but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said as he reminded everybody of their collapse a year ago. “I don’t know. We have not lost, so that’s a good indication that it was not a distraction”. We saw what happened previous year. James finished with 29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds and three steals, completing his second triple-double of the post season.

Now, Golden State is headed to Northeast Ohio needing just two more – yet don’t count on anybody considering this series close to done.

“Right now, it means nothing, but it will mean something”.

The greatest player in the world, authoring one of the greatest postseasons of all-time, is going to have nothing to show for it. “When I’m done, I’ll probably look back on it and say it was a cool feat”.

Curry scanned the box score after the game, skipped past his triple-double, and pointed out his eight turnovers as an area he needs to shore up.

And now after Game 2 on Sunday, the Cavs might be looking to employ a four-corners approach in Game 3.

Reporter: No, I’m just interested in how he’s been able to do that. “That’s something that I can control, just being smarter with the ball”.

And while forward Kevin Love made a decent contribution with 27 points, James did not get much help from guard Kyrie Irving, the other member of the “Big Three”, who made only 8-of-23 shots for 19 points.

After getting wiped out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers claimed they wanted a faster pace for Game 2.

He, too, shrugged off individual glory.

“Playing an unbelievably good, competitive team, dominant team”.

“We’re just trying to just stay in the moment”.

“They play well at home“, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

The first half of that video gets pretty tense. The Warriors owned the boards, 53-41, handed out 34 assists on 46 makes and were 22-of-24 from the stripe.

“They make it tough”. They are now two wins away from making their case as the greatest team of all time.

In all seriousness, Pierce seems like a remnant of the faction of people who will never get over The Decision, a group who deny James’s greatness when they get even the slightest chance. “It’s not that simple, especially when you’re going against such a well-oiled machine in Golden State”. Cleveland simply can’t keep up with the extreme pace that is being pushed on offense by the red-hot combo of Curry and Durant, and that relentless attack is only getting more hard to manage as Thompson starts to show signs of his best.