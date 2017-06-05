LG X500 Smartphone Announced

The battery is said to deliver up to 20 hours of video playback.

After launching its premium flagship device LG G6, LG is now trying hands at the budget smartphones.

The X500, which will hit the market on Friday, is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that can last two days on a single charge.

If you are impressed by the specs and the price, you can buy the budget smartphone, LG X500 from South Korea’s three mobile carriers starting June 9.

The device, reports say, is the Korean variant of the X power2, meaning it should be powered by Mediatek MT6750 SoC, have 2GB RAM, and run Android Nougat out of the box. The fast charging technology enables to fully charge the smartphone in around 2 hours.

Other specifications on the LG X500 include a 5 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and a 13 megapixel rear camera. The handset measures 154.7 × 78.1 × 8.4mm and weighs 164 grammes.