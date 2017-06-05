Libya, Yemen break off diplomatic relations with Qatar

Several airlines from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt earlier announced they would no longer fly to Qatar.

AFP | Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said Monday it would suspend flights to Qatar after the United Arab Emirates was among major Gulf states to sever ties with Doha in an unprecedented regional crisis.

Bahrain, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, said it cut relations “on the insistence of the state of Qatar to continue destabilizing the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain and to intervene in its affairs”.

However, Qatar government had said that the comments in which Qatar’s Emir expressed support for Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel were never made.

It added that Yemen supported the decision of a Saudi-led coalition, fighting for more than two years to oust the Houthis from the Yemeni capital Sanaa, to remove Qatar from its ranks. Saudi is accusing the other country of collaborating with Iranian-backed militias, which Qatar said was “unjustified” and has “no basis”.

Qatari citizens have 14 days to leave Bahraini territories.

Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar, through which the tiny Gulf nation imports most of its food, sparking a run on supermarkets. Qatar has denied the accusations.

The Qatari riyal fell by 0.19 per cent against the U.S. dollar at the time of writing, while the Qatar Exchange index of stocks listed in the capital, Doha, plummeted by more than seven per cent to its lowest point since the start of 2016. Western officials also have accused Qatar of allowing or even encouraging funding of Sunni extremists like al-Qaida’s branch in Syria, once known as the Nusra Front. The Qatar Stock Exchange fell 7 percent. The Emirates gave diplomats 48 hours to leave the country.

In response to these allegations, on September 25, 2014, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, went on American television to defend his country against claims that it harbors terrorist financiers.

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have been escalating in recent weeks, reports Al Jazeera, following a cyber attack on Qatar’s official news agency and the publication of a “fake news” report. Qatar is to Sunni Jihad what Iran is to Shiite Jihad.

OPEC accounts for a third of global oil production and includes numerous world’s largest oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Mr Trump said at the meeting.