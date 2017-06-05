Light winds postpone America’s Cup racing in Bermuda

In addition to the New Zealand-USA showdown, Saturday’s last day of round robin racing will feature Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR taking on both Japan and Oracle and Artemis taking on France.

There’s still plenty to get used to in this America’s Cup.

“We have sat down as a team and decided we would like to pick Land Rover BAR”, said Peter Burling, who also took the opportunity to pass on the condolences of Emirates Team New Zealand to the family of New Zealand native Mary Elizabeth McKee, who passed away in Bermuda on Thursday night.

Despite losing their final race of the qualifying series to Team USA on Sunday (NZT), the Kiwi syndicate finished first among the challengers. It’s the first time a bonus point has been awarded for the match.

“We know that and our competitors know that so we want to get through today and look forward to better weather forecast for tomorrow and the rest of next week”, he said.

“We know they are a very strong team, I’m sure the racing is going to be very close and it will be interesting all the way through”, said Barker.

New Zealand are seeking to avenge their 2013 defeat by Oracle Team USA, which is bank-rolled by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, in San Francisco.

The result means the USA team will have a point lead against whoever gets to challenge them in a head-to-head match, which will be won by the first team to get to seven points.

Had Team New Zealand won Saturday’s race, it would have earned a bonus point if it made it through to face Oracle.

Statistics show the British team are the best off the start line, but poor boat speed and a habit of picking up unwelcome penalties has cost them heavily. Team New Zealand took full advantage with two near-faultless performances.

The pressure looked to have told on Emirates Team New Zealand on leg five of seven as they were handed another penalty, this time for sailing out of the racecourse boundary, resulting in another penalty.

The boat slowed but not sufficiently in the eyes of course umpires, who issued another penalty.

Having failed to progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs, Franck Cammas’ team would have hoped to cause one last shock and beat the Swedish team for a second time.

As the highest scoring challenger during the qualifier round which ended on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand chose Ainslie’s team as their semi-final opponents, leaving Sweden’s Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan to compete in the other.

Earlier on Saturday, the US crew beat Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup qualifier event, guaranteeing themselves a bonus point when the racing for the cup begins on June 17 in Bermuda.