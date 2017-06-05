Lions centre Payne ‘buzzing’ for Blues game

Sexton had trudged off after just 48 minutes of the match, removed in part due to a potential leg injury but also after a pretty miserable display.

You have to be fearless and make those 50-50 calls that can either go really right or horribly wrong, not bottle it and take the easy way out.

Warren Gatland, the British & Irish Lions head coach, bemoaned the lack of finishing devil in his team after they had been stopped inches from the Provincial XV line, or held up over the line, at least five times in the first half.

Paul doesn’t pull any punches in his assessment of Gatland’s side: “If coach Warren Gatland had a worst case scenario in mind for the Lions performance, his team surpassed it”.

No one in a red shirt claimed it and the ball was eventually recycled before captain Sam Anderson-Heather’s pick-and-go saw him drive through Sexton’s attempted tackle to score, with Gatland converting.

England star Farrell had hardly set foot on the sodden Toll Stadium turf when he supplied the scoring pass for Anthony Watson’s decisive try.

It means that the only players who will not have made an appearance after the second game of the tour are flanker Sean O’Brien, scrum-half Conor Murray, centre Jonathan Davies and wing George North, while Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong, George Kruis, O’Mahony, Owen Farrell and Williams are yet to start a match.

Ken Owens has revealed the “massive worry” when he feared being unable to beat his ankle problem and tour New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions.

“I said it was a privilege to play against him”.

“I feel like a kid again, when you get in that first team, you nearly can’t believe that you’re there”.

“Anyone can say what they want, but I’m here as myself and I’ll take my judgement from my team-mates and no one else”.

There was another long journey for the Lions on Sunday after they made their way further north to Waitangi Treaty Grounds for an official welcome from New Zealand the night after their games in Whangarei, meaning a longer route back to Auckland.

“It was very calm at half-time, which was good”.

“It was a tough match and so we’ve learned a lot tonight in terms of how tough it is to come to New Zealand, how motivated the teams are going to be”, Gatland said.

“They came with some innovation, doing things a little bit differently, and that definitely put us under some pressure in that first half”. But we are happy to win. “We created some good opportunities against the Barbarians but didn’t see them through and that is something we want to improve on Wednesday“. But we would more anxious if we weren’t creating opportunities.

Already strong underdogs going into the three-Test series, the win over the Barbarians only served to show the amount of work an undeniably talented Lions squad have to do in order to mount a serious challenge against the world champions.