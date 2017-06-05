Lions Labour To Beat Barbarians In Tour Opener

Coach Warren Gatland described the performance as “not quite accurate in some really critical moments”.

“We’d have preferred to have a week in the United Kingdom with the squad and a week in New Zealand“, said Gatland.

The ex-England worldwide said it was “virtually impossible” to win over the staunchly loyal locals, typified by the media’s reaction to their limp first-up performance against the NZ Provincial Barbarians on Saturday. “It’s good we’ve got some footage to work off and now we’ll get back in the training”.

“I would have been happier of course if he’d knocked over that one he put against the post, that might have given us an easier last 10 minutes”.

Gatland had promised wholesale changes for each of the first three games of the tour in order to give all of the 41 players an opportunity to press for test selection.

“It was tough on those guys”.

The Barbarians would issue the best response possible when they took what must be said was a deserved lead.

But we would be a lot more anxious if we weren’t creating opportunities. “There was some good ball carrying out there [and] some impact off the bench”.

The scrambled effort to pull off a 13-7 win over a team of nobodies playing under the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians banner was widely panned by critics.

This time they found it even harder to secure control.

The Lions would fail to trouble the scoreboard again in the first half, with a late chance going begging as Jonathan Joseph was held up, but the second half would at least be an improvement.

Laidlaw took over the Lions kicking duties after the break and narrowed the gap to one point with a handy penalty.

Owen Farrell added the extras but then missed a penalty that would have given the Lions some breathing space. However, their performance against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians has the New Zealand press labelling them “pathetic” and “incompetent”.

“There are certain things that we will look at individually, decision-making in tonight’s game and where we can improve”, Gatland said.

Lions coach Warren Gatland said after the game that several members of his side were still dealing with jet lag, having arrived in the country only on Wednesday.

Faletau had earlier saved what looked like being a Barbarians try with an incredible try-saving tackle with the Lions needing a response at the start of the second half.

“That was pathetic”, said Loe in his New Zealand Herald column.