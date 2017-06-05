Lions struggle to 13-7 win in New Zealand tour opener

With two members of the Gatland family on opposite sides in the tour-opener between the British and Irish Lions and the Provincial Barbarians on Saturday, only one of them was likely to be smiling at the end.

Fit-again Ireland centre Jared Payne will face his former club the Blues on Wednesday in his Lions debut, having recovered from a calf strain.

“There are certain things we’ll look at individually, to some decision-making from tonight’s game and where we can improve”, said Gatland.

As promised, Warren Gatland has rung the changes for the Lions squad ahead of their second game on Wednesday morning.

“We would have preferred to have had a week in the United Kingdom with the full squad and a week in New Zealand before the first game”, Gatland told reporters.

Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny gets the shot at fullback, with his global team-mate Dan Biggar at flyhalf.

We’ve got three weeks now to get as good as we can.

Dan Biggar has a chance from the off at fly-half, with Johnny Sexton taking a seat on the bench and doubtless desperate to improve on a hard opening-match performance.

Speaking about Owens, the Kiwi coach said: “He has captained the Scarlets and has assumed a leadership role within the camp and it is a great opportunity for him”.

“He was outstanding, he made a lot of half breaks, full breaks and things like that”.

Head coach Warren Gatland had suggested long vehicle journeys to community visits on Friday could have contributed to back spasms for Ross Moriarty and Kyle Sinckler – but tour manager John Spencer and captain Sam Warburton claimed the Lions must stick to their guns to engage with their hosts.

“Now we want to be part of those negotiations but there’s no anger – it’s purely trying to get people to understand how great the Lions tour is”.

He continued: “We created opportunities, even though we obviously didn’t take them”.

It most certainly couldn’t be described as a flyer from Warren Gatland’s side, instead the tourists struggled to shake off the cobwebs and missed multiple scoring opportunities.

“We just want to make sure he’s developing but he’s earned the right to start for us this week”.

However, he said the pace of the game in New Zealand could prove decisive, with a massive step up needed for the clash on Wednesday against Super Rugby’s Blues in Auckland.

Owens is joined by Jack McGrath and Dan Cole in the front-row with England duo Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes linking up in the second-row.

Ireland captain Rory Best, Ulster’s Ian Henderson, Peter O’Mahony of Munster and Leinster out-half Sexton have all been named on the bench. Replacements: J George, M Vunipola, T Furlong, G Kruis, J Tipuric, R Webb, O Farrell, E Daly.