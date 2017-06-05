Lipstick Under My Burkha finally gets a release date: July 28

Featuring Konkana Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Brothakur, the film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, has been creating waves across social and mainstream media, not only because of its tryst with the censor board but also because the film has travelled across the globe and gained vast appreciation and accolades.

“She’s a strong and dynamic studio head”. In that sense she has a strong feminist pulse.

Instead of Balaji Motion Pictures, Ekta Kapoor’s other company ALT Entertainment will present the film. “I believe that this is a story that needs to be told and wanted to put all my muscle behind a film like this”.

The film has been reportedly denied certification for being a “lady-oriented” film as the upset filmmaker said she is facing the mindset of the patriarchy which she has challenged. “I thought it would be fantastic for the film”, said Jha.

Balaji thus chose to come on board and present the film.

Getting a release date is the biggest victory for the makers of Lipstick Under My Burkha, as till a month ago, there was no certainty about its future.

The Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) has decided that Lipstick Under my Burkha can be released with an adult certificate. A male gazing mind oriented CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) gets scared about how women can talk about themselves and think.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, produced by Prakash Jha, is the story of four small town women chasing their secret dreams.

If you are curious as to what exactly CBFC had an issue with it, here’s a portion of the statement they sent to Prakash Jha explaining why they are refusing to issue a certificate to it which was revealed by The Hindu.