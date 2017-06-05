Listen to Two New Tracks from Kanye West

The G.O.O.D. Music impresario, Kanye West, has taken his MPC, cavalcade of creatives and vibes to the mountains of Wyoming to develop his next musical effort.

Two unreleased Kanye West tracks have been leaked online, including collaborations with Migos, Young Thug and A$AP Rocky.

The second song, “Hold Tight“, is a full effort that finds Yeezy “acting like he’s white” alongside Migos and Young Thug. Ye holds down the chorus with a catchy, auto-tuned “hold tight”. It is possible that it may have come from previous year when Migos were spotted hanging with ‘Ye numerous times.

“Euro” features A$AP Rocky and has Kanye rapping a choppy hook about “penetrating and switching hands in that b*tch”. He also goes on to rap that he is “underrated”.

A snippet surfaced as well. This 36-second preview comes from “Can U Be“, which Travis Scott teased with a video of Ye dancing to it on Instagram almost a year and a half ago.