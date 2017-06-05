Liverpool’s Potential Champions League Play-Off Opponents Revealed Ahead of Long-Awaited Return

The Merseyside outfit claimed fourth position in the Premier League standings which sees them through to the Champions League qualifiers.

Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on Sunday to secure 4th spot in the Premier League and therefore qualify for next season’s Champions League qualifying stage. We actually have a better total of points this season than we did last season and we finished second previous year.

“It’s very hard for a group of players to cope with that, and then there are some other reasons we will talk about on another day”.

“It is not a club with history of playing in Europe like Manchester United or Arsenal“.

Wenger’s contract with Arsenal is set to expire in the summer and the Frenchman has yet to confirm whether or not he is staying on as the club’s manager.

Arsene Wenger has slammed fans for creating a “difficult environment” to play in.

“One thing you can not question is my love for this club”. It is the pinnacle of club football and is the competition that every player from across the world wants to, not only play in, but also win.

“Yes it is if we’re talking about this season”, Henry wrote on his Sky Sports page. The average age is second youngest in the Premier League which is another positive – although maybe not for me because it makes me feel a lot older.

“It’s quite easy to say “get rid of him”, but who do you get? They’ve got money coming in which will enable them to be up there”, he added.

Jurgen Klop is so enthused by Liverpool’s place in the Champions League qualifiers that he would sacrifice a summer break and start the new season immediately if he could.

“I know managers defend themselves by using certain things”.

Liverpool Attacker Philippe Coutinho says he would like to stay at Liverpool and try to become a club legend rather than move to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and become ‘just another player’.

Antonio Conte’s side was presented with the trophy after beating bottom club Sunderland 5-1, where club captain John Terry made an emotional farewell speech to the crowd.