Liverpool to make their move for Lacazette

Liverpool will reportedly open talks with advisors for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette ahead of a potential bid during the summer transfer window.

Following confirmation that the Champions League semifinalists would not be able to sign him until January at the earliest, Lacazette suggested he might remain with Lyon, where he came through the youth academy.

However, Los Rojiblancos have since seen their appeal for overturning their transfer ban turned down, meaning they can not sign players until the January transfer window.

The prospect of not playing for nearly six months will not be a particularly tempting prospect for any player, especially given the upcoming World Cup in Russian Federation next summer.

Atletico’s loss could be Liverpool’s gain, but the Merseyside club will need to act quickly to sign one of the prolific attackers in European football.

Griezmann, who recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Spanish side after the CAS ruling, is adamant Lacazette will be joining Madrid when the club are allowed to bring in new players.

They claim Arsenal, Liverpool and United are all interested in signing the France global.

Having already expressed his desire to leave, Lacazette could be available for around £50m this summer.