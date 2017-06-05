Local Leaders Defy Trump’s Paris Withdrawal

Gov. Charlie Baker and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, two of the four Republican governors in New England, announced late Friday afternoon that they would join a coalition of states committed to fulfilling the tenets of the Paris Climate Agreement despite President Trump’s decision this week to withdraw from the global pact.

After the US withdrawal from the Paris deal sparked pledges of money and solidarity, Figueres said via Twitter Friday, “Thank you Trump“.

“I’m appalled that the president used my city to justify his unacceptable decision, as most other Pittsburghers are”, the mayor said in a statement. “And they won’t be”, Trump said. The U.S. was supposed to provide an additional $2 billion, but President Trump has balked at that idea, and his proposed budget includes cuts to worldwide climate programs.

Supporters of the accord called Trump’s move a blow to worldwide efforts to curb the warming of the planet that threatens far-reaching consequences for this century and beyond.

Mr Trump sparked dismay and anger among world leaders by withdrawing from the agreement to cut greenhouse gases.

“Americans don’t need Washington to meet our Paris commitments, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it”, Bloomberg said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday (Saturday NZ time). “For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging”.

“To me it was just the right thing to do”, Bell said.

Trump said the deal was “very unfair” to the United States and would impact the job market.

Our absence in the Paris accord, which represents not only the future of the globe but of the next generation of the energy industry, has left the top spot wide open for China to swoop in and set the post marks.

The Centre for Science and Environment here said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris deal was a “death knell” for the climate agreement.

As part of a different agreement, the U.S. Conference of Mayors announced yesterday that 29 cities will move to 100 percent clean energy in response to Trump’s decision. India can double its coal production.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord; the former says it is not ambitious enough.