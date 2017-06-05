Loftus-Cheek out of England U21 squad

Former Luton Town youngster Cauley Woodrow has been named in the England U21 squad for this summer’s UEFA European U21 Championships in Poland.

Roberts has been bothered by a hamstring problem while Loftus-Cheek has a back issue and Brown misses out after a long season with Huddersfield, which only ended when they were promoted to the Premier League towards the end of May.

Southampton starlet James Ward-Prowse will captain Boothroyd’s boys, who face Sweden in their tournament opener on June 16.

The trio reported to St George’s Park for last week’s training camp and were assessed by the medical team but will not travel for the tournament.

“But we’ve got players with big-game experience”. We have a very capable, mature squad with a nice balance between the soldiers and the artists, so I’m really looking forward to it.

Much sought-after Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is included, along with Arsenal defensive duo Calum Chambers and Rob Holding – with the latter having enjoyed a productive end to the 2016-17 campaign which included a FA Cup triumph.

Manchester United were reluctant to allow their teenage forward to be involved in the finals this summer, and he is now with Gareth Southgate’s senior side. United boss Jose Mourinho had previously said he saw no point in Rashford playing at the tournament.

He is joined in the squad by former Canaries winger Nathan Redmond and a former Norwich academy team-mate, Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who has recently been linked with a loan move back to his boyhood club.

Abraham, Redmond, Gray and Fulham’s Cauley Woodrow are likely to be Boothroyd’s central striker options.

The Three Lions meet the Swedes – reigning champions – in the first group game in Keilce (June 16th), before tackling Slovakia (June 19th) and then hosts Poland (June 22nd).