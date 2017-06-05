London attack: 12 arrested as May blames ‘evil’ Islamist ideology

Three attackers who plowed a van into pedestrians at the London Bridge and stabbed people at nearby Borough Market on Saturday were shot dead by police. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified.

Have any of the victims been named?

“She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé”.

Candice Hedge injured in the London Bridge and Borough Market area attacks has tried to reassure her friends and family that she’s going to be fine.

Hedge, who has been living in London for a year, is recovering at St Thomas Hospital following emergency surgery for a knife wound to her neck, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement that her thoughts were with victims and their families and that Germany “stood firmly and resolutely at Great Britain’s side against every form of terrorism”.

French foreign miister Jean-Yves Le Drian said a Frenchman was among the seven people killed and seven more nationals of his country were wounded in the attack.

British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther visited the officer at a hospital and said that he’s in stable condition.

Rowley says the injured civilian’s injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation.

Here’s what we know so far about the survivors.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, had sent out a call on messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The attack began when a large delivery van – apparently rented from a do-it-yourself building chain store – drove into pedestrians at high speed on London Bridge late Saturday evening.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.

“As I was across the road I saw a man stabbing the woman”. A dozen people were arrested, police said.

Armed British police officers walk within a cordoned off area after the attack.

He said: “The investigation is progressing at pace, and officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, the National Counter Terrorism Policing network are working relentlessly with United Kingdom intelligence partners to piece together exactly what occurred”.

Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists.

“Enough is enough”, Mrs May said.

Meanwhile, one of the mayor’s spokesmen said on Sunday in response to Trump’s tweets that Khan had “more important things to do” in terms of overseeing the city’s response and recovery. “We will always be looking to see if anything has been directed from overseas but I would say the majority of the threat that we are facing at the moment does not appear to be directed from overseas”.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.