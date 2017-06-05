London attack: 12 arrested in Barking after van and knife attack

The three attackers have been identified, but police say their names will released as soon as operationally possible.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, neighbor Damien Pettit said.

Another man, who was in a nearby restaurant when the attackers stormed in, said he thought his life was going to end.

“It is a hard moment that requires both solidarity and determination”, Le Drian said.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday afternoon that eight officers fired 50 shots at the attackers Saturday, a measure he described as “unprecedented”.

The attackers were wearing what were later found to be fake explosive vests.

A member of the public received non-critical gunshot wounds during the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “evil ideology” behind the London attacks.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a tweet that Canadian hearts were heavy with the news of the violence in London.

“It is time to say ‘Enough is enough, ‘” May said.

A van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge in the British capital Saturday night, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN.

The Islamic State terror group claimed the attack. ISIS has urged supporters to weaponise vehicles in attacks against the West. “Run over them by vehicles”.

President Donald Trump said Sunday he will do whatever is necessary to protect the United States from a “vile enemy” that he says has waged war on innocents for too long, vowing: “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground. The injured also included at least one Australian.

Presidential spokesman Christophe Castaner had previously told French radio that “two French people are wounded, one in a serious condition”.

J.K. Rowling is a brilliant British author, not just of the books we love to read, but in every way, including on Twitter.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of all Londoners to the police and emergency services for the speed and bravery of their response”.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days – no reason to be alarmed”, said Khan. “That will include increased armed officers”.

She said the series of attacks represented a perversion of Islam and that Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy needed to be reviewed, adding, “It is time to say enough is enough”.

Witnesses praised police, including at the nearby Katzenjammers bar. Armed police came in. The president said that he has expressed his unwavering support to the U.S. allies in the United Kingdom.