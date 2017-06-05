London attack: 12 persons arrested as ISIS claims responsibility

All three suspects were shot dead by the police within eight minutes of the attack.

The head of the SITE intelligence group says the terror group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media on Sunday. The election campaign was earlier halted for three days in the wake of the May 22 concert bombing in Manchester, which killed 22 people.

A bystander was also wounded by the gunfire, but the civilian’s injuries were not believed to be critical.

CKNW has learned the lone Canadian killed in the terror incident in London was from Castlegar.

The attackers were shot dead by eight officers who fired 50 bullets, accidentally killing a member of the public.

The 23-year-old was left with a seven-inch wound from his stomach to his back, and was saved by a friend who applied a tourniquet and took him downstairs in a pub.

“The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts”, he said.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

The three attackers were in a white Renault transit van which ploughed into pedestrians at about 10pm on Saturday.

In a speech in Carlisle the Labour leader said he would deliver 10,000 extra officers to give the security services “the resources they need”. She told the Melbourne newspaper The Age: “He is actually a martial artist and I wouldn’t be surprised if he would have stood up and been counted because he’s just that type of person”.

“One of them had a big knife”.

“It was really scary”, he said.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

A third Australian has been caught up in the London terror attacks, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has confirmed.

An eyewitness in the Mexican restaurant El Pastor told Sky News: “One man entered the restaurant armed with a knife about a foot long and stabbed a lady who was in the restaurant – maybe a waitress”.

“In March a similar attack took place just around the corner on Westminster Bridge”.

In a strongly worded statement, Harun Khan, secretary- general of the Muslim Council of Britain – an umbrella organization that represents more than 500 different organizations, mosques, charities and schools – said: “Muslims everywhere are outraged and disgusted at these cowards who once again have destroyed the lives of our fellow Britons”.

“There is clearly more to do, and we will work relentlessly to get to the facts”, Rowley said.

After the Manchester attack, Britain raised its threat level to “critical” – meaning an attack is expected imminently – but downgraded it to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27.

Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists. She said: “We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed – yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide”.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, which come days ahead of a June 8 national election, and less than two weeks after 22 people were killed in a suicide attack in the northern city of Manchester while attending a concert by U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

“Mr. Trump either misunderstood what Mr. Khan had said or distorted it”, the newspaper said, arguing that the tweets had further widened the president’s rift with the US’s traditional European allies.