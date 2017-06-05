London attack: Book of condolence opens in Belfast

It’s unclear whether the president has conveyed his requests to the Justice Department, which he oversees, in a forum other than Twitter.

He said: “This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”. The high court also is being asked to uphold the constitutionality of the Trump travel policy, which lower courts have blocked because it shows anti-Muslim prejudice. At the time, Trump’s proposed Muslim ban applied to all Muslims from all countries who were not USA citizens, but Trump said he welcomed Khan’s election and would make an exception for him. An indefinite halt to entry from Syrian refugees was replaced by a temporary pause. “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”, he vowed.

Terrorists killed seven people and injured dozens, including Australians, in a savage van and knife rampage in London’s city centre on Saturday night, local time.

Of those five, one is the sort of thing you can imagine a president not named Donald Trump saying in the wake of a major terrorism event like the one in London; that’s the second one Saurday night in which he pledges to help London in whatever way they need it and insists America stands with them. He previously had commented via a series of Twitter posts Saturday.

By playing the fear card, it could also be argued Trump is playing into the hands of the terrorists and he was certainly not doing any favors to British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been criticized for her relationship with the President, and is facing a tougher-than-expected re-election race next week.

On May 22, Salman Abedi, a British-born suicide bomber, killed 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in northwestern England.

Earlier in the day, Trump cited the London attacks to push his March 6 executive order that would temporarily ban entry into the United States of people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Former Vice President Al Gore, speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, said he thought Trump’s tweet misrepresented what the mayor had said.

And, finally and most Trumpian, he attacks the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for allegedly insisting that the people of London have “no reason to be alarmed”. “Tell them Chrissy sent you”. Among them was a British Transport Police officer in stable condition after showing “enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help”, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, he wrote in another on Sunday morning. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”, he continued”.

Mr Reed said cars and knives were easy to access and there was nothing to stop a person from using both to carry out an attack in Australia.

She described the recent attacks as “unprecedented in my working life” and added: “We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”.