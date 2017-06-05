London attack: Book of condolences opens in Belfast

Seven people were killed in London Bridge and Borough Market attacks on Saturday night.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said there were “very real concerns” for two Australians caught up in the London terror attack.

Police have identified the three London Bridge attackers, May said.

One person has been released without charge.

Police have also been guarding the capital’s main bridges in order to stave off any potential “copycat” attacks.

Following Saturday’s rampage, Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick has increased patrols on London’s streets, including armed officers.

The attack, the third terrorist incident in the United Kingdom this year, took place just a week after 22 people were killed and scores injured in a suicide bombing just after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

It came as Londoners returned to work amid a heavier police presence at London Bridge, which remained closed through Sunday but reopened on Monday morning for exit-only commuter traffic.

There are concerns for an Australian woman missing in London, who was reportedly last seen on London Bridge at the time of the weekend’s terror attacks.

This was the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less on May 22 in which 22 people were killed.