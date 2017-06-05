London attack: French, Canadian citizens among dead

The attack, which killed seven people, was the second time in three months that London has come under attack after a similar assault on the country’s Parliament in March.

After a militant attack on a nightlife district of London this weekend, British Prime Minister Theresa May will resume campaigning on Monday just three days before a national election which polls show is much tighter than previously predicted.

The BTP officer, who has not been named, is now said to be in stable condition.

An Australian and four French nationals were among those hospitalised, their governments said, while a Spaniard was slightly wounded.

No details have been released about the suspects, who were shot dead within minutes by police, and detectives are still investigating whether they acted alone. He had appeared alongside two notorious preachers who were known to police and intelligence officials.

As the election campaign increasingly turned to focus on terror, Londoners were taking the attacks in their stride.

The leaders suspended the campaign after the London Bridge attack, in which seven people died. We were trying to work out what was happening, stop people injuring each other as they were clambering to get away from it all, turning over tables.

In March, five people died after an attacker drove a vehicle at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman in the grounds of parliament.

Mark Rowley, head of counterterrorism for Metropolitan Police, said eight officers firing about 50 shots killed all three attackers. “Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots. and not even as lone attackers radicalized online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

As dawn broke over the capital, a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off. Police told people to avoid the area, leaving tourists and revelers struggling to get home.

After almost an hour had passed he went downstairs to assess the situation and said he was immediately confronted by armed police on the hunt for attackers.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone”. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives. It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah“.

“It is a hard moment that requires both solidarity and determination”, Le Drian said. “Theresa May was warned by the Police Federation, but she accused them of “crying wolf”,” Mr Corbyn said in a speech in Carlisle.

An operative based in the Philippines claimed responsibility for a fatal attack on a hotel, however police later said the motive was a robbery. Grande and other stars performed last night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester.

Daniel Ansah, 50, a security guard at Tito’s restaurant near London Bridge, was present when the attack unfolded. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian was among the dead.

May called for internet companies to regulate extremism, but said “safe spaces in the real world” needed to be rooted out, too.

“This morning I was briefed by the deputy national security adviser and updated both on what is now known about the attackers and also on the reasons for the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) decision to keep the security threat level, at this stage, at severe”. “This bloodshed will end”, Trump said, adding he would “do what is necessary” to prevent the threat from reaching the United States.

Counter-terrorism police and security services have made “significant progress” since launching the third major investigation in weeks, after seven were killed and 48 injured in a terror attack at London Bridge.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” the U.S. president said in one tweet.