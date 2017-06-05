London attack: Police know identities of killers

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Sunday morning to respond to the terror attacks that killed seven people and wounded dozens more in the heart of London late Saturday night.

In a series of tweets, Trump lashed out at Khan, who reportedly suggested there was no reason for alarm after three attackers drove a van into crowds on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage in nearby Borough Market. Armed police were quickly on the scene and three assailants were shot and killed within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services.

On Sunday, Assistant Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that 21 of those injured in the attack are in a critical condition, with 36 hospitalized. “My thoughts are with all those affected”, said Scottish Nationalist Party leader Nicola Sturgeon.

The three attackers were in a white Renault transit van which ploughed into pedestrians at about 10pm on Saturday.

President Trump tweeted solidarity with Britain, tweeting “WE ARE WITH YOU”.

More details about the London terrorist attack were revealed as police were making progress in identifying the attackers, said a police chief on Sunday night. Gerard Vowles said he was on the street near Southwark Tavern, the scene of multiple stabbings, when he heard someone say: “I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed”.

Security cordons will remain around London Bridge indefinitely. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. The four women, whose faces were covered as they left the building, were escorted by officers into the back of two waiting police vans and then driven away.

“We’ve carried out searches in a variety of places in east London and we’ve seized a huge amount of forensic material, so we’re working very quickly”, she said.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people including children at a concert by United States singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

Police have not named the slain attacker, but it has emerged that he lived on King’s Road, Barking, with his wife and two children.

Campaigning in Britain’s general election is to resume Monday after a brief suspension.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has paid a private visit to some of the victims of the vehicle and knife attacks.

“We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

Trump drew criticism on Saturday night for failing to immediately reaffirm his support for the United Kingdom and express sympathy for victims, instead retweeting an unconfirmed Drudge Report story as London police were still responding to the incident.

Trump was quickly criticized on social media for politicizing the terror attack to defend one of his more controversial policies.