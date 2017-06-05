London attack victim died in fiance’s arms

The family of a woman killed by terrorists in London Saturday has identified her as a Castlegar, BC resident Chrissy Archibald.

Her family in Castlegar, B.C. released a statement Sunday through the Canadian government saying Archibald worked in a homeless shelter before she moved to Europe to be with her fiance. “Tell them Chrissy sent you”.

Premier Christy Clark issued a statement on Archibald’s death Sunday afternoon offering condolences to the family and calling for unity.

It’s the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March. One of the victims was from British Columbia.

Applauding the United Kingdom for its strength and resilience in the face of adversity, he said: “These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve”.

I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed.

“I do not want to see my children grow up in a world where they are afraid to go to the mall, or a concert, or travel the world”, Scheer said.

They had been planning to return to Canada when Ferguson was done with his overseas contract, Mark said.

A rest centre was also set up at London South Bank University where volunteers from the British Red Cross helped those affected, Southwark Council said.

Trudeau said in a statement Canada “strongly condemns” the van-and-knife assault that injured dozens, AFP reported.

Archibald was one of seven who died in Satruday’s attack, which saw three men drive a van into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Those hurt included people stabbed in the face, neck and stomach, with the attackers reported to have wielded foot-long knives.

A total of 48 people – including foreign nationals from Spain, Germany, New Zealand and Australia – were hurt in the attack, and 36 of them are still being treated in hospital.

Armed police responded to the scene and shot the three attackers, who were wearing what appeared to be phoney suicide vests, dead.

The identities of the assailants has yet to be publicly released.