London Attacks: 12 Arrested, Islamic State Claims Responsibility

Mr Corbyn has already promised to recruit 10,000 police officers and said that, if he wins the election, he will commission a report from security services on the terror threat.

Mr Trump’s remarks, made during a Sunday night fund-raising event at Ford’s Theatre in Washington DC, were his first public comments on the atrocity in which seven people died.

The group routinely claims responsibility for terror attacks it believes are inspired by their ideology.

Saturday’s attack came on the eve of a benefit concert that Grande held in Manchester for victims of last month’s bombing to aid the victims and their families.

Trump spent some time on Twitter Saturday evening and Sunday morning, starting by using the attack in London Saturday evening to promote his ban on immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, reiterating his call for the Supreme Court to reinstate the ban, which was blocked by a Federal Court earlier this year.

Only the right-wing U.K. Independence Party, who had no members of Parliament in the 650-seat House of Commons before the election was called, declined to pause campaigning.

“I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”, Gore, a Democrat, said.

“The global terrorist threat is ever evolving, we’ve seen brutal attacks in a number of European cities, we’ve thwarted attacks here in Australia, and so we want to discuss with you, the links back into the Middle East, the role we’re playing with you in Iraq and Syria and also Afghanistan”, she said. “So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society”, she said.

Police acknowledged Sunday that a bystander had been wounded in the gunfire directed at the attackers.

Four French citizens were among the wounded. Khan spoke those words in a television interview Sunday in the context of reassuring Londoners about an increased police presence they might see. The trio wore apparent suicide belts that were later revealed to be fakes.

“The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests”, Rowley said. “But these were later established to hoaxes”.

“The three guys, yes, they were just stabbing this woman constantly, nonstop the three of them”. I thought if I throw bottles or chairs they can come after me.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”. They were stabbing everyone. Farhad Ahmad, a London Imam, told Sky News “people need to be told that there is no support for this in Islam at all”. “I don’t know what to do”.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush toward a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, he said.

Witnesses said they saw the van heading toward Borough Market veer off the roadway at high speed, probably in excess of 80 km per hour, and drive into pedestrians. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

It began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. As a documentary filmmaker, though, his instincts were to keep going.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said.

“The situation these officers were confronted with was critical: a matter of life and death”, Rowley said.

The attackers “had no clue what they were doing. There was sirens everywhere, people screaming, the glass was smashed in one shop”.

Khan also released a video statement of his own, again exhorting Londoners to be calm and vigilant, as well as condemning the attacks and expressing condolences to those who lost loved ones.

The Royal Oak pub, near the area of the attacks, opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, adding that Britain was under attack from a new breed of crude copycat militants. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.