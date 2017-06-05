London attacks: ISIS claims its ‘fighters’ were responsible

Four police officers were hurt, the BBC reported.

A Canadian was amongst those killed in a terror attack on London Bridge and nearby areas in which seven persons were killed and many others injured. At least 48 people were injured in the attack.

According to neighbours, the dead attacker lived there for about three years and was married with two children.

Witnesses described seeing a white van ramming pedestrians and crashing into the bridge’s sidewalk.

The young woman was a talented social worker and an “exceptional human being”, Christiansen said in a statement.

One woman, Elizabeth O’Neill, said her son Daniel was approached by one of the men who said, “this is for my family, this is for Islam”, before sticking a knife in him.

Isis has claimed responsibility for the London terror attack through its Amaq “news agency”. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

Three suspected terrorists also were killed in Saturday night’s attack, the third in Britain in less than three months. Investigations will determine whether they had support or were part of a larger network.

British and world leaders condemned the London attack Sunday, reacting with both outrage and solidarity, as Pope Francis urged believers in St Peter’s square to pray for the victims. Khan had earlier said Londoners would see an increased police presence on the streets of the city and people should not be alarmed by that. Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and fired as many as 50 rounds at the attackers, who were wearing what were later found to be fake explosive vests.

“Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons”.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said. A spokesman for the Jabir bin Zayd Islamic centre, which neighbours said was one of two mosques the suspected attacker had attended, confirmed that incident had happened but said the man involved was not a regular and was not known to them.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, in letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May: “I know that the people of London will carry on defiantly, just like the people of Manchester showed us such a short time ago”.

Details on the victims of the latest terror attacks in London began to emerge Sunday.

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer is being hailed for his courageous efforts to stop the terrorists responsible for last night’s attack in London.

“I think they’re going to be very careful about who they release that information to, although I guess at some stage their names will start leaking out”. It had been raised to critical after the Manchester attack, then lowered again days later. I thought if I threw bottles or chairs they could come after me. “It was a rampage really”, he said.